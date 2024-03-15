Rodolphe Saade and his family are behind a €1.55bn ($1.68bn) venture to take the CMA CGM Group further in the news business.

In what is an unusual acquisition for the liner and logistics group, CMA CGM will take an 80% stake in France’s third largest media group Altice Media.

The Saade family holding company Merit France will acquire the remaining 20% stake of the television, radio and digital company.

The move comes after days after CMA CGM abandoned its bid acquire UK logistics company Wincanton.

On 5 March, the liner giant threw in the towel on Wincanton after the haulage company accepted a significantly higher offer of £762m ($965m) from US-listed GXO Logistics.

CMA CGM and the Saade family have since secured an exclusive agreement to acquire Altice.

Article continues below the advert

The deal gives the media enterprise an enterprise value of €1.55bn.

“Through this contemplated acquisition, we have the ambition to pursue our long-term development into the media sector,” said CMA CGM chief executive and chairman Rodolphe Saade.

Media mongul

It is not the first move by the liner company into the news business.

The CMA CGM group has been diversifying into newspapers, and in 2022 had a bid accepted to buy the daily La Provence last year.

The latest move will see the Saade family move on a much bigger scale.

Altice interests include five national and 10 local TV channels, as well as 1700 employees of which 900 are journalists.

Alice Media is listed with annual revenues of €362m and ebitda of €112m.

“Altice Media’s complementarity with CMA CGM’s existing Media Division and its renowned medias, La Provence, Corse Matin, La Tribune et La Tribune Dimanche, will be a key strength,” Saade said.

“Together, at any time, in any place and on any device, we can be the voice of the challenges resulting from innovation and by economic, social, and territorial evolutions.”

Patrick Drahi, founder and owner of Altice, spoke of a close and friendly relationship with Saade for several years.

He expressed confidence that the Saade family, CMA CGM and Merit France, to continue to invest and to develop Altice Media brands.

CMA CGM Group said it had today entered into a put option for the acquisition of the group.

The deal is expected to be completed during the summer of 2024.

The transaction remains subject to consultation of the relevant employee representative bodies and regulatory authorities.