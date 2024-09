Major European shortsea operator CLdN has inked an order with a South Korean shipbuilder for 10 load-on/load-off (lo-lo) container carriers.

The Belgian and Luxembourg-based company has returned to HD Hyundai Mipo for a series of 1,100-teu vessels.

Delivery of the first ships is from January 2027 and marks a “decisive move” by the company into a new sector.