Singapore’s PSA is boosting vessel berthing capacity as the city state looks to tackle massive port congestion at the world’s second largest container port.

It has reactivated older berths and yards that have previously been decanted at Keppel Terminal enabling the number of containers to be handled weekly rising by 50,000-teu to 820,000-teu.

In addition to the eight existing berths in Tuas Port, three new berths will commence operations later this year to help increase overall port handling capacity.