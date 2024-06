Container charter rates are hitting levels not seen since the pandemic with the return of six-digit daily charter rates.

Their return is marked with a 7,000-teu newbuilding fixed for short-term fixture by French liner giant CMA CGM.

The 7,092-teu Kota Callao (built 2024) has been taken for three months at a rate of around $105,000 per day, according to various charter brokers.