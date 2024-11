K Line has seen first-half net profit soar on the back of its containership business as short-term freight rates rose.

The Japanese shipowner saw its net income, for the April to September 2024 period, surge to ¥183.2bn ($1.18bn), against the ¥60.8bn achieved this time last year.

K Line’s container ship segment, operated by affiliate Ocean Network Express, saw its ordinary income quadruple year on year to ¥136.4bn,