South Korean liner giant HMM has nominated Choi Won-hyuk its new chief executive.

Choi, who was running Seoul-based freight forwarder LX Pantos for eight years until 2023, will replace Kyung-bae Kim who has held the top job at HMM for the past three years.

HMM's board of directors will put the appointment of the 65-year-old Choi to a vote during the company's upcoming general meeting of shareholders later this month, according to the Korean Times.