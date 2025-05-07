South Korea’s Supreme Court has overturned an earlier judgment made by Seoul’s High Court that cleared Evergreen Marine of price-fixing, according to court documents TradeWinds has seen.

A new hearing will need to be set but no new date was mentioned in the court documents.

This comes as South Korea’s Supreme Court said it has returned Evergreen Marine’s participation in a freight rate-fixing cartel to Seoul’s high courts for “retrial and judgment” and it will still have to pay a fine of KRW 3.4bn