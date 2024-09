Spliethoff Group of the Netherlands is taking over ForestWave Navigation to create a multipurpose (MPP) shipping giant with a fleet of 147 vessels.

The all-Dutch deal sees Spliethoff emerge as the majority shareholder through a “strategic alliance” that marks the latest consolidation in the multipurpose sector.

Spliethoff is already the one of the largest MPP operators with a fleet of 117 vessels ranging from 2,100 dwt up to 23,000 dwt.