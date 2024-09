Star Bulk Carriers and Navision Shipping have lodged claims in the case over the container ship that destroyed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, days after a filing by the US Justice Department raised the prospect of seeking economic losses under an oil pollution law.

The moves are part of the latest round of claims by state and local governments, shipping companies and local businesses that allegedly suffered economic losses in the casualty involving the 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015).