Wallenius Wilhelmsen has figured out how to start pricing in alternative fuels and wants the rest of the industry to follow its lead.
The Norwegian car carrier giant is set to launch its Bunker Adjustment Factor 2.0, or BAF2.0,
Car carrier owner starting with small adjustment to fuel surcharge to ease in change
Wallenius Wilhelmsen has figured out how to start pricing in alternative fuels and wants the rest of the industry to follow its lead.
The Norwegian car carrier giant is set to launch its Bunker Adjustment Factor 2.0, or BAF2.0,