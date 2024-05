US salvors plan to refloat and move the stricken Dali containership early Monday nearly two months after it hit and brought down a bridge in Baltimore.

Work started on Sunday to remove anchor lines and empty ballast tanks water before five tugs pull the ship the 5km to a marine terminal, said US authorities.

The 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) is due to be pulled from the site of the crash of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at the highest tide at 5.24