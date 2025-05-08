International animal welfare charity The Donkey Sanctuary has named Swire Shipping as the first global shipping line to commit publicly to a ban on transporting donkey skins.

In February last year, African governments endorsed a continent-wide moratorium on the slaughter of the animals for their skins at the African Union Summit.

The agreement was made in recognition of animal welfare concerns and the vital role the dwindling donkey population plays in supporting communities and economies across Africa, the charity explained.