T&T Salvage will develop a recovery plan for the MSC Baltic III, a representative of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company told TradeWinds.

In an email to TradeWinds, MSC said it has instructed T&T Salvage to prioritise the removal of fuel and any potentially hazardous cargo.

MSC has also engaged marine oil spill response company ECRC to work on plans for the containment, recovery and clean-up (including preventative measures) of oil spilt on or into water.