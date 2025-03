The US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has started a probe that could end with the banning or detention of ships from countries deemed to be “maritime chokepoints”.

The move would add to existing proposals to impose hefty port fees — up to $1.5m — on Chinese-owned or built vessels.

US law firm Sandler, Travis and Rosenberg said the FMC action appears to be part of the Trump administration’s effort to reduce US reliance on foreign-owned cargo ships.