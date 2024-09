Intra-Asia feeder specialist TS Lines has ordered two 4,300-teu container ship newbuildings at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.

A source close to the deal confirmed TS Lines’ order and said the contract did not include option vessels.

Although the price for the conventionally fuelled, midsize container ships has yet to emerge in the market, shipbuilding brokers suggested that they will cost about $60m each.