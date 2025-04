Hong Kong-based TS Lines has joined the throng of carriers beating a retreat from the transpacific trade.

TS Lines is withdrawing its China to California AWC2 service from the tariff-stricken trade.

The service was launched in August last year with four 1,800-teu vessels.

The last sailing of a vessel in the service was that of the 1,808-teu TS Tokyo (built 2017) at the end of March.