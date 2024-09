TS Lines of Taiwan has joined the growing number of regional liner operators owners inking mid-sized container ships in China.

The Intra-Asian liner operator has inked a letter of intent for two 4,300-teu vessels at CSSC’s Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard, according to broking sources.

The two vessels will be built for delivery in the second half of 2028 in a deal estimated to be worth around $120m in total.