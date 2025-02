The UK’s highest court is to rule on a bid by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company to limit its liabilities to a shipowner for firefighting and clean-up costs following an explosion on a container ship that killed three people in 2012.

MSC appealed to the Supreme Court in London after losing a legal bid to limit payments to £28m ($35m) to an affiliate of German shipping group Conti following the explosion on the 6,732-teu MSC Flaminia (built 2001).