United European Car Carriers (UECC) has beefed up its north-south route with the addition of two Zodiac Maritime-linked vessels.

The Oslo-based company — a joint venture between NYK Lines and Sweden’s Wallenius Lines — said this week that it has added the 7,000-ceu Blue Heritage (built 2025) to its fleet to sail between northern Europe and Turkey.

“The addition of the Blue Heritage will increase to seven the number of UECC vessels traversing this busy route, which means we will be able to offer a sailing frequency of 4.5