Tite Street Capital and Crestline Investors appear poised to reap more than $50m from the sale of three sub-panamax container ships.

The London and US-based finance firms are hiving off three 2,500-teu feeder vessels at prices that reflect a sellers’ market, sources said.

The 2,550-teu Hammonia Berolina (built 2007) was reported sold for just over $20m.