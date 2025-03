The US appears to have toughened its stance on docking fees at US ports for fleets with Chinese-built or flagged vessels.

A draft order, seen by Reuters, proposes that any ship that docks in the US should be charged an additional fee if it is part of a fleet that includes vessels built or flagged in China.

An earlier proposal had suggested that fees would be charged if Chinese-built ships accounted for 25% of vessels operating, slated for delivery or on order.