German shipowner Vega Reederei has unveiled a project to build mini-container ships to complement its re-entry into the small bulker sector.

The move comes after it took delivery of the first in a series of 10 mini-bulkers due over the next nine months from Chinese shipbuilders.

The 3,800-dwt Vega Petra (built 2025), to be named Echo Petra, and three sister ships will be chartered to Danish operator Echoship for operation in the European shortsea market.