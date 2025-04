Hoegh Autoliners fleet reshuffling saw the company’s bottom line jump.

The Oslo-listed car carrier owner said on Friday that it recorded a $155m profit for the first three months of 2025, up from $115m for the same period in 2024.

Profit was boosted by the $41m from sale of the 6,500-ceu Hoegh New York (built 2005) late last year.