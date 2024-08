A Yang Ming post-panamax container ship has exploded in the Chinese port of Ningbo.

Dramatic footage caught the moment 6,589-teu YM Mobility (built 2021) blew up in the port Ningbo Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang Province on Friday morning.

It is not yet known whether there have been any casualties on the Liberian-flagged ship.

Shockwaves were felt as far as a kilometre away, Reuters reported.