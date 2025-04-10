Wallenius Wilhelmsen has finally received the go-ahead from Australian competition authorities to sell its Melbourne terminal to Qube Holdings.

The AUD 332.5m ($221m) deal is now expected to close on 1 May, roughly seven months after the Oslo-listed car carrier owner had originally expected.

“[The Melbourne International RoRo & Auto Terminal] has been a commercial and financial success, and the transaction demonstrates the value created in our logistics business,” said Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s chief executive, Lasse Kristoffersen.