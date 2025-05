Norwegian car carrier giant Wallenius Wilhelmsen has delivered very solid financial results despite seasonally low volumes and an uncertain market environment, chief executive Lasse Kristoffersen said.

Its net profit has grown 22% to $246m for the first quarter of 2025, from the $201m profit in the same period a year ago.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, its 2025 first-quarter profit has fallen 15% from 2024’s last quarter of $290m.