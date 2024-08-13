A record quarter has allowed Wallenius Wilhelmsen to reward investors with a big first-half dividend.

The world’s largest car carrier operator announced on Tuesday in its second quarter financial report that it would issue a $0.61 per share dividend, good for half its net profit for the first six months of 2024.

“[The second quarter of 2024] is the strongest quarter on record with all-time-high Ebitda,” said chief executive Lasse Kristoffersen, with that figure coming in at $409m up from $403m year-over-year.