Shifting US trade policy under President Donald Trump is taking a toll on Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s confidence.

The company is now expecting full-year results to be in-line with last year’s — down from a range of flat to 10% growth in 2024’s $1.9bn in Ebitda — as the Oslo-listed car carrier giant stares down the double-whammy of tariffs and port fees coming out of Washington.