Wallenius Wilhelmsen has hatched plans to build four of the largest car carriers ever.

The Oslo-listed car carrier giant announced on Wednesday that it is upsizing four of its 12 newbuildings under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard from 9,300 ceu to 11,700 ceu with two slated for delivery in 2027 and two in 2028.

“The value in this is in the scale.