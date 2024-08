Wan Hai Lines, which registered a huge improvement in profit for the first half of this year, is splashing out about $2bn on new dual-fuel container ships.

In a deal that marks the first time the company has ordered new ships with dual-propulsion engine vessels, the Taiwanese liner company has chosen methanol as the fuel.

Its decision has surprised some shipbuilding observers as other major shipowners, most notably pioneer AP Moller-Maersk, are turning to LNG and other options.