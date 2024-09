Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines is being named as the company behind an order of four container ship newbuildings at HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) — the holding company for HD Samho, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Mipo — disclosed that an Asia-based company has ordered four boxships worth KRW 674.6bn