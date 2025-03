Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines is looking at shelling out more than $240m to convert a series of conventionally fuelled methanol-ready neo-panamax container ship newbuildings to run on LNG dual fuel.

It is the latest liner company to select LNG as fuel over methanol, following other big names such as AP Moller-Maersk and Evergreen Marine.

The scarcity and high price of green methanol is believed to be why liner companies have been moving from methanol to LNG.