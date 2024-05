Liner operator X-Press Feeders is reportedly mulling a $460m order for neopanamax container ships.

The Singapore-based carrier is said to have signed a letter of intent with China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for four conventional-powered 10,000-teu vessels.

The ships are estimated to be costing in the region of $115m each and would cover the last of the shipbuilder’s 2027 container delivery slots, according to MB Shipbrokers.