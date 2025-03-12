Yang Ming Marine Transport has posted a massive rise in earnings as excess capacity was soaked up by longer routes and port congestion.
The Taiwanese container line said net profit last year was $2bn, against $153m in 2023.
Revenue grew to $6.94bn
Taiwanese boxship owner says it was boosted by longer routes and port congestion
Yang Ming Marine Transport has posted a massive rise in earnings as excess capacity was soaked up by longer routes and port congestion.
The Taiwanese container line said net profit last year was $2bn, against $153m in 2023.
Revenue grew to $6.94bn