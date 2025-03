Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport is buying three 8,000-teu container ships from Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha.

The methanol dual-fuel boxships are under construction at Imabari Shipbuilding and are scheduled for delivery in 2028 to 2029.

No price was disclosed.

The move is the first part of a Yang Ming’s plan announced in December to order a series of neo-panamax container ships.