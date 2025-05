Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has struck a deal with an Asian liner company for up to four panamax container ship newbuildings worth around $240m.

Shipbuilding sources said Regional Container Lines (RCL) has contracted the Chinese shipyard to build two 4,400-teu newbuildings plus an option for an additional two vessels.

“The newbuildings were the ones that RCL announced in March,” said one shipbuilding player.