Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding announced on Monday that it has signed 21 newbuilding contracts for container ships, MR tankers and bulk carriers.

The total value for these contracts is $2.63m, lifting the number of vessels it has contracted so far this year to 119 vessels with an aggregate value of $14.27bn.

Container ships make up the bulk of the 21 orders with six LNG dual-fuelled 17,000-teu vessels, six methanol dual-fuelled 13,000-teu vessels, and two 4,300-teu vessels.