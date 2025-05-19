Israeli liner company Zim’s profit tripled in the first quarter of 2025.

The New York-listed carrier logged net income of $296m for the first three months of the year, compared with $92m in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted Ebitda was $779m, a year-on-year increase of 82%.

Chief executive Eli Glickman described the year as starting with “positive momentum” and that the company had maintained its financial outlook for 2025.

He said: “As we look towards the remainder of the year, the operating environment is highly uncertain, driven by a range of factors impacting global trade and economic expectations.

“For Zim, our focus is on controlling what we can and responding to market shifts quickly with decisive actions.”

The company gave a hint of ongoing capacity management due to fluctuating volumes in the transpacific.

Glickman said: “We continuously assess how to best allocate capacity and have taken steps to modify our network to match the changes in cargo flow from China and other South East Asian markets into the US, including within the last week, which underscores the agile nature of our commercial strategy.”

Zim benefited from higher volumes and freight rates in the early part of the year.

Carried volume was 944,000 teu, a year-on-year increase of 12%.

Average freight rate per teu in the first quarter was $1,776, a year-on-year increase of 22%.

That lifted first-quarter revenues by 28% to $2.01bn.

Ebit was $464m, compared with $167m in the first quarter of 2024.

Despite the heightened level of uncertainty, Zim reaffirmed its full-year outlook on the back of the strong performance.

The company expects to generate adjusted Ebitda of between $1.6bn and $2.2bn, and adjusted Ebit between $350m and $950m this year.

Glickman said: “We are confident that we have built a resilient business and will continue to benefit from the strategic investment in our fleet with larger, more modern, cost-effective capacity, approximately 40% of which is LNG-fuelled.

“Supported by our lower cost base, we believe Zim is well-positioned to drive profitable growth over the long term.”

Dividends will be $0.74 per share, or $89m, representing about 30% of quarterly net income.