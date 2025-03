Israeli liner operator Zim has acquired two 14-year-old neo-panamax container ships from tonnage provider Seaspan Corp.

The carrier has bought the 8,586-teu sister ships Charleston and Shenzhen (both built 2011) in a deal worth an estimated $160m.

The ships have been bought ahead of their charters expiring in two years, Zim chief financial officer Xavier Destriau told TradeWinds.