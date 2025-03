Israeli liner company Zim has logged a full-year net profit of $2.15bn, turning around a $2.69bn loss in 2023.

The Haifa-based, New York-listed carrier made a $563m net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a net loss of $147m a year earlier.

Chief executive Eli Glickman attributed the outstanding performance to record carried volume and exceptional profitability.