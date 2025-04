Zim has been ordered to pay $3.68m to Samsung Electronics America for violating the US Shipping Act.

The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) found the Israeli carrier at fault in a dispute over demurrage and detention (D&D) charges for home appliance products shipped to the US.

But the South Korean shipper was unable to establish that Zim was responsible for all D&D charges on door delivery and carrier haulage shipments.