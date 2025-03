Zim expects the first six months of 2025 to be financially stronger than the second half, when the Suez Canal is likely to reopen.

The Israeli liner company expects to generate adjusted Ebitda of between $1.6bn and $2bn and adjusted Ebit between $350m and $950m this year.

That assumes a significant decline in freight rates compared with last year, chief financial officer Xavier Destriau told an earnings call today.