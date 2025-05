Shares of Israeli liner operator Zim were up nearly 7% in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday after handing back even bigger gains in earlier action.

Investors reacted strongly to a significant earnings beat in first-quarter results released before the open of trading on Monday.

Steady guidance

This came even though the company guided to full-year results that, although unchanged from earlier guidance, suggested a much weaker second half of 2025.