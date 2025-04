Zim has struck a huge chartering deal to operate George Economou and Idan Ofer’s latest container ship newbuildings.

The New York-listed Israeli operator said it has agreed to pay $2.3bn to bring in 10 11,500-teu LNG dual-fuel vessels under construction at Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard in China.

It said Economou’s TMS Group has ordered seven of the ships through its Containers Ventures Holdings unit.