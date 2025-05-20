Zim is reinstating a transpacific service just weeks after suspending it in the heat of Donald Trump’s trade war.

The China-Los Angeles Zim Central China Xpress service (ZX2) was pulled in April after bookings collapsed as US tariffs on Chinese goods were increased to 145%.

As of next week, however, it is to be reinstated following a sudden surge of shipments that has propelled volumes and rates up.

That reflects what the Israeli liner operator regards as the need for operational flexibility, given uncertain trade volumes.

“We lost 50% [of bookings] when the tariff went up to 145%,” chief financial officer Xavier Destriau told TradeWinds.

“Now, I think it is more likely than not that in a few days or maybe a week our vessels will sail full. So we may end up leaving cargo on the quay.”

The sudden spurt of volumes means Zim’s transpacific service will probably sail at 100% utilisation in the next few weeks, he said.

That is reflected in rates for expedited shipment from China to the US served by the ZX2 service.

These jumped to $7,000 per 40-foot equivalent unit (feu), after hovering at $3,000 to $4,000 per feu since March.

Chief executive Eli Glickman said Zim initially slashed capacity to mitigate the impact of the drop in exports from China to the US.

Now, it is realigning its network to account for a return to more normalised China-US trade relations.

Such toing and froing meant the company had to be agile to manage capacity on the transpacific.

Management believes it is still too early to determine how long the surge in demand will last.

“We want to make sure that we are very good at reacting to what is happening. That’s the nature of the game,” said Destriau.

The resumption of the ZX2 will be undertaken using smaller vessels of 5,500 teu.

Bigger ships would not meet the transit time necessary, as the goal is to compete with air freight.

The larger vessels are operated by Zim on the transpacific in partnership with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co.

Xavier Destriau. Photo: Shlomo Shoham

Zim is not alone in increasing capacity on the transpacific; other operators are reinstating services or adding capacity.

That raises the risk that a sudden shipment of stockpiled cargoes from China could result in congestion in US ports, according to Destriau.

“That cargo will end up and arrive in the US in a few weeks from now,” he said.

“If there are more and more players that redivert capacity and bring additional tonnage to the US, we will get back to situations that we’ve experienced in the past of congestion in the terminal.

“Today we don’t see that, but the risk is a possible one.”

While the transpacific is the core trade for Zim, a flexible approach could work in other regions.

Glickman said: “We’ve seen improved volumes from other South East Asian markets, such as Vietnam and Thailand, where we have a strong foothold.”

Those volumes had partly compensated for the decline in Chinese cargo to the US.

The company is adopting a similar strategy in Latin America, where volumes rose 22% in the first quarter.

“We are strengthening our presence in the region to take advantage of the anticipated growth in trade between Latin America and the US, as well as China and the region,” Glickman said.

Zim operates 126 container ships of 774,000 teu and 15 car carriers.

The New York-listed, Haifa-based company expects to generate adjusted Ebitda of between $1.6bn and $2.2bn this year.

It logged net income of $296m for the first three months of 2025, compared with $92m a year earlier.

The company benefited from higher volumes and freight rates in the early part of the year.

Carried volume was 944,000 teu, a year-over-year rise of 12%.

Average freight rate per teu in the first quarter was $1,776, a 22% increase, lifting revenue by 28% to $2.01bn.