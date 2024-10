Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Maritime is leading the way in a booming container ship charter market by securing a pair of money-spinning charters.

The London-based tonnage provider has fixed the 6,612-teu Cap Andreas (built 2013) for five years with Japanese operator Ocean Network Express (ONE).

It is being taken on extension for a mid-2025 fixture at a rate reported to be around $41,000 per day.