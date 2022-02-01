Fourth-quarter earnings decelerated at CMA CGM, but it was not enough to keep the French container shipping giant from delivering profit growth for 2022.

The Marseilles-based company reported a fourth-quarter profit of $3.04bn, a 3.7% decline on the same period of 2021.

But the company’s full year profit came in at $24.9bn, which represents 7% growth on 2021, as the liner operator continued to enjoy the benefits of pandemic driven consumer demand for goods and a supply chain crunch that piled cash onto the bottom line.