Dutch shortsea specialist A2B-online has signed a newbuilding order for two feeder boxships.

It has contracted to build the 650-teu vessels at Sedef Shipyard in Turkey.

The ships, scheduled for delivery by the end of 2024, will operate on services between Moerdijk in the Netherlands and Immingham in eastern England.

No price has been given for the vessels, which will be equipped with a multi-fuel methanol propulsion system, shore power and battery capacity to operate emission-free during port and inland water operations.