AP Moller-Maersk has put pen to paper on a newbuilding order for 10 methanol dual-fuel 8,800-teu container ships worth $1.15bn at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Shipbuilding sources said the liner giant has commissioned the Singapore-listed shipyard to construct six firm ships, with options for two to four more units.

Maersk’s plans to order methanol dual-fuel neo-panamax boxships were first reported in TradeWinds in May. It was said to have inked a letter of intent with the Chinese shipbuilder for up to a dozen vessels of 8,000-teu that involved eight firm ships.