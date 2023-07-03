A strike by unionised dockworkers on Canada’s west coast should not impact container freight rates at two major ports, but it may disrupt container throughput, according to online container marketplace Container xChange.

About 7,500 dockworkers represented by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada entered into the third day of a strike on Monday as it negotiates a new labour contract with the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA).

ILWU Canada kicked off the strike on Friday after three months of talks failed to produce a new labour deal to replace one that expired on 31 March.